Friday, August 16, 2024
Sindh secretary Auqaf pays surprise visit to Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai shrine

APP
August 16, 2024
HYDERABAD   -   The Provincial Secretary Auqaf Farrukh Shehzad Qureshi made a surprise visit to the Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Shrine on Thursday to review arrangements for the upcoming 281st Urs Mubarak. During the visit, he inspected the shrine’s renovation work and issued directives to expedite all preparations. Speaking to the media, Qureshi expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of the shrine and directed the concerned departments to complete all work as soon as possible. He emphasized the need to provide essential facilities to devotees of Shah Latif. Considering the possibility of heat and rain during Urs Mubarak, the provincial secretary ordered the immediate installation of cold marble to ensure a comfortable experience for visitors. He acknowledged Shah Latif as a spiritual leader and emphasized the importance of serving his followers. “Shah Sahib’s message is one of peace and brotherhood, and it is a blessing for me to serve his devotees,” he said. Administrator Auqaf Imtiaz Lashari, Manager Auqaf Bhitt Shah Noor Muhammad and other officials accompanied him during his visit.

APP

