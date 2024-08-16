Friday, August 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Six die, nine injured as jeep falls into deep ravine in Swat

NEWS WIRE
August 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Six person died and nine received injuries as a Vego Jeep fell into deep ravine at Sarbanda area of Tehsil Matta in Swat District on Thursday.  According to Rescue 1122 authorities, local people and rescue teams rushed the injured to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Matta where six persons were pronounced dead by doctors on duty.  The injured are admitted in hospital and are getting treatment. In case if any of the injured needed special treatment due to precarious condition, will be shifted to Peshawar.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1723698492.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024