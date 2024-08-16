Stock market gains 228 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-Index of PSX witnessed bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 228.56 points, a positive change of 0.29 percent, closing at 78,105.98 points against 77,877.42 points on the last working day. A total of 591,065,051 shares were traded during the day as compared to 604,144,238 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs20.102 billion against Rs 19.981 billion on the last trading day. As many as 442 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 227 of them recorded gains and 162 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 53 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 91,017,452 shares at Rs9.32 per share, Yousuf Weaving with 65,313,406 shares at Rs6.49 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 60,620,909 shares at Rs1.23 per share. Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs48.97 per share price, closing at Rs538.65, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Engineering Company Limited with a Rs33.87 rise in its per share price to Rs699.11. PIA Holding Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs84.87 per share closing at Rs883.73 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs47.50 decline to close at Rs6,800.00.