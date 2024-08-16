STZA notifies four new STZs with Rs30b infrastructure investment across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - In line with the vision of the prime minister and the federal government to enable job creation for the youth and prioritise the technology sector, Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) is pleased to announce the notification of four new Special Technology Zones (STZs) with a focus on Business Process Outsourcing, Information Technology, High-tech Production, Research and Development, Tech Skill Development and Knowledge Products.

These four new zones consist of 1.4 million sq.ft. high-quality tech infrastructure and 130 acres of land available for exclusive use of the technology companies. An investment of Rs30 billion has already been made in developing the specialised tech infrastructure by the zone developers while more than Rs150 billion investment is expected in next 2-4 years by local and foreign technology companies. The four new zones will have the capacity to house more than 50,000 professionals with an export potential exceeding $350 million annually.

The newly designated zones include the NUST Special Technology Zone and Tech7 Special Technology Zone in Islamabad, Mindbridge Special Technology Zone in Lahore, and Capital Smart Technology Zone in Rawalpindi. These zones are notified strategically to foster innovation, drive economic growth, enhance technology exports and position Pakistan as a key player in the global technology arena. The accelerated roll-out of STZs are in-line with the economic pillars of SIFC and will increase the technology related local and foreign direct investment in the country.

In addition to the 12 existing zones, which are home to over 15,000+ technology professionals, the newly notified zones will offer state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge infrastructure, and high-speed internet connectivity, ensuring that enterprises can compete and thrive in the global market. Exclusively designated for technology sector companies under STZA policy, these zones also offer significant incentives, including 10-year exemptions on Income Tax and Customs duties, and forex benefits to licensed technology companies operating within them.

The NUST Special Technology Zone in H12 Islamabad, spanning 13 acres within one of Pakistan’s leading science and technology universities, is positioned to become a major hub for R&D, high tech production and innovation. With a Rs4 billion investment in tech-infrastructure and a potential of Rs50 billion investment by technology and R&D companies, this zone will serve as a critical platform for knowledge-driven economic growth. It will enable technological advancements, industry-academia collaboration and attract top talent to support groundbreaking R&D projects in Science and Technology.

The Tech7 Special Technology Zone in B-17 Islamabad encompasses an expansive 1 million square feet state-of-the-art facility for technology services companies. Supported by an investment of Rs15 billion in tech-infrastructure and potential 12 billion investment by technology sector companies, this zone is designed to cultivate a vibrant ecosystem for tech startups, SMEs, and established companies. It provides a comprehensive range of facilities, including modern office spaces and high-speed internet, to accelerate business growth and innovation.

The Mindbridge Special Technology Zone in Lahore, located in the Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, spans 360,000 square feet with an investment of Rs5 billion. As one of Pakistan’s largest Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies, Mindbridge is expanding its footprint with this specialised BPO Zone, offering a complete ecosystem tailored for its own expansion, startups and SMEs in BPO sector and related areas. With fully serviced office spaces and modern amenities, the Mindbridge Special Technology Zone is poised to become a powerhouse in Pakistan’s BPO industry, fostering innovation and growth. The Capital Smart Technology Zone in Rawalpindi, also known as Silicon Village, spans 127 acres within the Capital Smart City. With an investment of Rs10 billion in basic infrastructure and essential facilities, this large zone shall lead the development of a cutting-edge technology ecosystem, positioning it as a pivotal platform for indigenous innovation, exports growth, import substitution and job creation for local and global technology companies. Some of the focus areas include high-tech production enterprises, R&D companies, skill development organisations, technology services companies and business process outsourcing players. The Capital Smart Technology Zone is set to become a premier destination for regional and global technology companies with an investment potential exceeding Rs100 billion.

These newly notified Special Technology Zones underscore STZA’s dedication to advancing Pakistan’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem by establishing specialised and mixed-technologies zones that cater to the dynamic needs of the evolving technology sector. Additionally, these zones provide unparalleled opportunities for collaboration, fostering a robust network of industry experts, investors, researchers, and emerging tech talent, thereby nurturing a vibrant knowledge and technology ecosystem in Pakistan.