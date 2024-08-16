Tender to be issued for road construction in all seven districts of Karachi: Mayor

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that a tender will be issued for road construction in all seven districts of Karachi to resolve delays in developmental work due to the tendering process. He mentioned this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of modern Funland at Karachi Zoo after flag hoisting ceremony with school students at the Mughal Garden. He said that work will be visible on M.A Jinnah Road, Hub River Road, Malir, Korangi, and Ibrahim Hyderi, among other areas. Resources are improving, benefiting the citizens, and people are satisfied that things are getting better, he said. He said that no tax will be applied on electricity bills up to 200 units. KMC has received an additional revenue of 4 billion rupees. At the end of this month, we will inform how much revenue has been received and how it will be spent on the development of Karachi, he said. On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Mayor Karachi’s spokesperson for political affairs Karam Allah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader in the City Council Dil Muhammad, Jaman Darwan, Senior Director Recreation Iqbal Nawaz, and other officials were also present.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that modern Funland has been inaugurated at the zoo today. This space was previously unused, but now quality recreational facilities have been provided for the citizens, he said. He said that large number of people visiting the zoo. For the lower and middle classes, this is a great recreational spot in Karachi where families can observe various animals and birds and spend pleasant moments. We will continue to improve Karachi Zoo and enhance recreational facilities, he said. He also mentioned that on Independence Day, a tree plantation campaign has been launched in Karachi to increase greenery and reduce the intensity of the weather. Small and large parks, as well as green belts along roads, have also been made greener through this plantation effort, which includes the establishment of urban forest, he said. He further said that proper arrangements have been made for the protection and watering of the planted trees to ensure that this plantation effort contributes to making the city more beautiful and environmentally friendly in the future. The Mayor also enjoyed a ride on the train installed in Funland.

Important buildings beautified on Independence Day: Mayor

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab stated that on the occasion of Independence Day, illuminations were carried out on Karachi’s historic buildings to convey the message to citizens that their city is a bright and shining place, and its vibrancy is heightened on significant national days. In a statement on Thursday, the Mayor said that the historic buildings that were illuminated for Independence Day included the KMC Building, Frere Hall, Khaliqdeena Hall, Kothari Parade, and Merewether clock Tower, among others. These buildings were given a beautiful and charming look to highlight their historical significance. He mentioned that the citizens of Karachi highly appreciated this initiative by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and demonstrated through their enthusiasm that civic institutions are playing their part effectively to make Independence Day a memorable occasion.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab emphasized that Karachi’s historic buildings are a valuable heritage of the city, and it is essential to protect them while also keeping the new generation informed about their importance. Nations that progress are those that remain connected to their history and never forget their benefactors.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will continue to prioritize the illumination of historically significant buildings and city decoration on important national days in the future.