Three children die in trailer-truck collision in Karachi

KARACHI - Three children died and 18 members of a family were injured in a collision between a trailer and a mini-truck near Northern Bypass Toll Plaza in Karachi on Thursday morning. According to police, the victim family was going to Karachi from interior Sindh when they met accident. The police said that the overspeeding trailer hit the truck from the rear side near Toll Plaza. However, the police took the trailer into custody and arrested its driver. Rescue teams shifted the dead bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital. Ghulam Hussain and Muhammad Qasim are among the dead children while the third child was succumbed to injuries during treatment at the hospital.