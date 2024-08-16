Three Monkeypox cases reported in KP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province has reported three confirmed cases of monkeypox, also known as Mpox, all of whom recently returned from Gulf countries. The report was confirmed by the Director of Public Health, Dr. Irshad Ahmad Roghani, as per a press release issued on Friday.

In response to the outbreak, Dr. Roghani stated that the Health Department is taking immediate measures to contain the spread of the disease. Isolation wards are being set up for Mpox patients, and the teams previously deployed for COVID-19 have been mobilized and are currently operational.

“The contact tracing of suspected patients is also in progress to detect further spread of the disease,” Dr. Roghani mentioned, highlighting the proactive approach being taken by the department.

Global Health Emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Mpox a public health emergency of international concern. This step aims to prevent the global spread of the new variant of the Mpox virus.

Dr. Roghani emphasized that the Health Department of KP is fully committed to monitoring and preventing the spread of the disease. “We are focusing on robust surveillance and preventive measures to ensure the safety of our citizens,” he said.

About Monkeypox

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a rare zoonotic disease similar to smallpox, caused by a virus. According to the United Nations’ Global Perspective Human Stories, the disease is primarily found in parts of Africa but has recently appeared in other regions, including Asia and Europe. Symptoms of the disease include fever, chills, and a rash that can take several weeks to clear.

There is currently no proven treatment for Mpox, but the disease typically resolves on its own. In rare cases, about three to six percent, it can lead to serious medical complications and even death. Vulnerable groups such as newborns, children, and individuals with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk of severe symptoms.

Preventive Measures

The Health Department has urged the public to stay informed and vigilant. People are advised to report any symptoms or suspected cases to the nearest health facility immediately. Efforts are underway to educate the public about the symptoms and transmission of the disease to ensure timely diagnosis and treatment.

“We are working closely with national and international health organizations to manage the situation effectively,” Dr. Roghani added.

The KP Health Department’s efforts reflect the seriousness of the situation, aiming to protect the health and well-being of the population as the province grapples with this latest public health challenge.