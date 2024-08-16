Three terrorists in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

In a significant counter-terrorism operation conducted in the Razmak area of North Waziristan district on Friday, security forces successfully killed three terrorists, according to a statement from the military’s media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that the operation was launched based on intelligence about the presence of militants.

The clash involved intense gunfire between the troops and the terrorists, resulting in the death of three militants and injury to one other. In addition to neutralizing the threat, security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the slain terrorists. These individuals were reportedly involved in attacks against security forces and the targeted killing of innocent civilians.

The area is currently undergoing a sanitization process to ensure the complete elimination of any remaining terrorists. The security forces remain committed to eradicating terrorism from the region and ensuring the safety of the public.