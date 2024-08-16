Torkham border reopens after three-day closure

KHYBER - The Torkham border, which remained shut for three days due to an armed clash between Pakistani and Afghan border forces, reopened yesterday for both pedestrians and traffic movement.

An official from the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) in Torkham stated that after receiving approval from officials of both the countries, the border was resumed. Pedestrians who were previously stranded at the border were permitted to cross in or out. Hundreds of Afghan citizens who had been stranded at the border were able to return to their home country, according to local taxi driver Din Muhammad.

A Customs official confirmed that vehicles bound for Kabul carrying export cargo, cleared by Customs officials and holding Temporary Admission Documents (TAD), were allowed to cross into Afghanistan. Similarly, trucks loaded with imports and carrying TAD were permitted to enter the import terminal for inspection. The suspension of the border occurred on August 12, 2024, following an armed clash between Pakistani and Afghan border forces when the latter began constructing a checkpoint in a prohibited area at the Pak-Afghan border.