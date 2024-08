DIR LOWER - Aghosh Welfare Foundation, in collaboration with Chakdara Forest Range, Dir Lower, inaugurated a tree plantation campaign on Thursday under the “Billion Tree Plus Plantation Drive” initiative in the village of Osakai. Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Humayon Khan planted a sapling as the chief guest at the event.

The inauguration was attended by representatives of Aghosh Welfare Foundation, including Saeed Ullah Khan, along with Divisional Forest Officer Asif Ali Shah and others.