Tree plantation necessary to avert rising temperature, says Commissioner

KARACHI - Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi said that the Commissioner Karachi Monsoon Plantation Campaign is progressing successfully.

Under the supervision of deputy commissioners, all assistant commissioners are overseeing the planting of environment-friendly trees in their respective areas, in collaboration with non-governmental organizations, private institutions, and school children. The cooperation from non-governmental organizations and private institutions is commendable, and their support is expected to help address the city’s tree shortage. He said this while he was inaugurating the tree-planting event from Murtaza Chowrangi to Korangi Industrial Area, organised by Al-Khair Welfare Trust Relief Foundation.

Chairman Al-Khair Welfare Trust Tahir Ansari, FPCCI member Sadiq Sheikh, and environmental expert Dr Kunwal Nazim Mufti Muhammad Ashraf were present. They pledged to plant 10,000 trees in the Korangi Industrial area. ommissioner Naqvi directed all deputy commissioners to make all out effort for the Sindh government’s climate change mitigation efforts. He encouraged them to engage children, non-governmental organizations, private institutions, and schools, providing guidance and support to foster environment-friendly citizens. This initiative will raise awareness about the importance of trees among children, inspiring their parents to plant trees as well.

The campaign aims to address the city’s tree shortage. Commissioner Naqvi acknowledged that current efforts have motivated institutions, children, teachers, and parents, increasing awareness about the significance of trees. Additional Commissioner Karachi Ghulam Mehdi Shah is monitoring the campaign’s progress via the App Power BI. Commissioner Karachi Tree Plantation Campaign was launched on July 30 under the directives of Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah, the city administration’s tree-planting campaign seeks to combat climate change and address the tree shortage.

According to the Commissioner’s Office, the campaign has achieved half of its target within the first half of the month, with over 96,000 trees planted so far. Non-governmental organizations and private institutions continue to support the campaign.

Sindh Outdoors Adventure Association planted trees at Wajid Shamsul Hassan Family Park in District South. The association assured Additional Commissioner-I Ghulam Mehdi of their full participation in the campaign, led by President Syed Owais Naqvi, and pledged to plant 2,000 saplings across all seven districts, with 500 each in South and East and 1,000 in the remaining districts. Furthermore, Dawat-e-Islami planted 500 saplings, Pepsi 1,000, and a local textile company 1,000, while the Assistant Commissioner of Nazimabad reported that the Darakht Foundation and Rotary International planted 600 and 300 saplings, respectively.