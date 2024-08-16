Two French pilots die after Rafale jets collide mid-air

COLOMBEYLESBELLES - Two French pilots died on Wednesday after their Rafale jets collided in mid-air in eastern France, President Emmanuel Macron said, in a rare accident involving the cutting-edge military aircraft. One pilot ejected following the crash over northeastern France, but authorities had launched a desperate search for a missing instructor and a student pilot on the second jet. “We learn with sadness the death of Captain Sebastien Mabire and Lieutenant Matthis Laurens in an air accident in a Rafale training mission,” Macron posted on X, formerly Twitter. “The nation shares the grief of their families and brothers in arms at Air Base 113 in Saint-Dizier” in eastern France, he added. “One of the pilots was found safe and sound,” Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said earlier on X. It was not immediately clear what caused the collision that authorities said occurred over Colombey-les-Belles, a town in northeastern France. “The military authorities will report on the causes of the accident,” said the local prefecture. The supersonic Rafale “multi-role” fighter -- used to hunt enemy planes, strike ground and sea targets, carry out reconnaissance and even carry France’s nuclear warheads -- has become a bestseller for the French arms industry. Accidents involving Rafale jets are rare. “We heard a loud noise, around 12:30pm (1030 GMT),” Patrice Bonneaux, deputy mayor of Colombey-les-Belles, told AFP.