DI KHAN - Two people were shot dead due to an old enmity in the Rehmani-khel area within the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station.

Police reported that 25-year-old Ghulam Yazdani, son of Ghulam Rabbani, a resident of Rehmani-khel, and his relative Aziz Ullah were attacked by unknown assailants while traveling near Asif Public School. Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is believed to be the result of an ongoing feud.