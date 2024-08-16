Friday, August 16, 2024
UET inaugurates daycare centre for staff

PESHAWAR    -  The Day Care Center at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar was inaugurated by the vice-chancellor, Prof Dr Qaiser Ali, on Wednesday. Addressing the occasion, Prof Dr Qaiser Ali emphasized the university’s commitment to providing facilities for female faculty members and administrative staff, stating that supporting female employees during their duties is a top priority.

The Day Care Center aims to provide supervision and care for the children of working mothers at the university, enabling them to focus on their duties more effectively. The center’s establishment is a significant step towards promoting a supportive work environment for female staff. The vice-chancellor appreciated the efforts of Prof Dr Ashraf, focal person of the center, Engr Hamna Shakeel, Incharge Day Care Center, and Director Works, Sardar Asghar, for their tireless efforts in setting up the center in a remarkably short period.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Prof Dr Hamid Ullah, Chairman, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Prof Dr Afzal Khan, Provost, Prof Dr Misbah Ullah, Advisor Finance, and other senior faculty members and administrative officers.

