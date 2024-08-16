Friday, August 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Ukraine has ‘advanced well’ in Russia’s Kursk, says Zelensky

Ukrainian army entered Kursk region on August 6, capturing dozens of settlements in biggest offensive by a foreign army on Russian soil since World War II

Ukraine has ‘advanced well’ in Russia’s Kursk, says Zelensky
NEWS WIRE
August 16, 2024
Newspaper, International, Headlines

KYIV   -   President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Ukrainian troops had “advanced well” in Russia’s Kursk region, as Kyiv’s biggest cross-border attack stretched into a second week.

The Ukrainian army entered the Kursk region on August 6, capturing dozens of settlements in the biggest offensive by a foreign army on Russian soil since World War II. “Today we have advanced well in the Kursk region. We are achieving our strategic goal,” Zelensky said in his evening address. He had also spoken of gains of “one to two kilometres (0.6-1.2 miles) in different areas since the beginning of the day” in a social media post earlier on Wednesday.

Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said Ukraine would create a “buffer zone” in the region to prevent Russian cross-border strikes. “The creation of a buffer zone in the Kursk region is a step to protect our border communities from daily hostile shelling,” he said.

CDA misses deadline given by its chairman to complete Expressway project

The neighbouring Russian region of Belgorod, where 11,000 people have been evacuated, declared its own state of emergency, as the governor warned the situation was “extremely difficult” due to Ukrainian shelling and drone attacks. An AFP analysis of data provided by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) indicated Ukrainian troops had advanced over an area of at least 800 square kilometres (310 square miles) of Russia as of Monday. Russia said it had repelled Ukrainian attempts to push further into five areas of Kursk.

“The attempts by enemy mobile units using armoured equipment to break through deeper into Russian territory have been repelled,” its defence ministry said. Since launching its invasion in February 2022, Russia has captured territory in southern and eastern Ukraine and subjected Ukrainian cities to missile and drone barrages. After re-capturing some lost territory in 2022, a long-awaited Ukrainian counter-offensive last year largely petered out.

SC issues show cause notice to Monal Restaurant owner

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1723698492.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024