Wapda announces Rs1mn for Arshad Nadeem

The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has announced a reward of Rs1 million for Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem.

Nadeem made history by winning the javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics with a record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters, edging out India’s Neeraj Chopra, who secured second place.

Currently, Nadeem holds the position of a Grade-18 officer at Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO). The company's board has now recommended his promotion to Grade 19, forwarding the proposal to the relevant committee.

Arshad Nadeem joined LESCO in 2011 as an assistant linesman in Grade 7 under the sportsman quota. Over the years, his exceptional performance in athletics saw him rise to Grade 18, the highest grade for a sportsman within the company.

It is noteworthy that other prominent athletes like former Test cricketers Muhammad Irfan, Zulfiqar Babar, Zahid Khan, and hockey stars Muhammad Yousaf, Sohail Abbas, and Waseem Ahmed have also been associated with LESCO.

Following his remarkable Olympic achievement, Nadeem has received widespread praise and recognition across Pakistan. Provincial leaders, including the chief ministers of Punjab and Sindh, the Sindh governor, religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel, and others, have all extended their congratulations and announced various rewards for the champion