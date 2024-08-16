We have 5-year plan for economic growth: Tarar

LAHORE - The government has prepared a five-year economic plan to provide relief to people and ensure economic growth in the country

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said this while talking to media at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretariat Model Town, here on Thursday. The minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will present his five-year economic plan to the nation during his address.

He said that the government is striving to achieve economic and political stability in the country.

He said government will provide relief to the people in electricity bills.

He stated that the country could not afford to allow the economy or national security to be jeopardised for political gains. The government is committed to ensuring no leniency in this matter, he added. As Pakistan moves towards recovery, with the currency stabilising, positive developments regarding dollar, and gradual decreases in petrol prices.

While commending the Pakistan Army’s accountability measures in connection with the arrest of Gen Faiz Hameed, saying the detention proved link between PTI founder and the elements hatching conspiracies to destabilise the country.

He noted the recent developments in the country, saying the self-accountability process was a welcome move and crucial for preventing further unrest in the country. He said the accountability process was expanding and three more retired officers of army had been arrested, as revealed in an ISPR press release. The arrests were part of the investigation into General Faiz Hameed’s actions, demonstrating a significant step in curbing the destabilisation attempts.

With the detention of army officers, it had been established that a political party and its leader had coordinated with Gen Faiz, resulting in attempts to create unrest and instability in country. He also pointed out that during the no-confidence motion, General Faiz and his associates were actively involved in political activities.

The minister emphasised that no one was allowed to compromise national security. Even in liberal societies around the world, immediate accountability and strict monitoring were carried out for those conspiring against the state. Further investigation and additional arrests were anticipated, he said and added that it appeared that there were even attempts to communicate from the PTI founder while in jail.

Tarar noted by reaffirming that the military’s reputation as one of the best institutions globally was due to its transparent accountability process, based on irrefutable evidence.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to safeguard the country from turmoil and to bring peace and stability. Under the Prime Minister’s direction, significant steps are being taken to achieve economic and political stability.