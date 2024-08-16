WHO Europe chief fears mpox spread, urges member states to enhance surveillance

The World Health Organization (WHO) regional director for Europe warned on Thursday that mpox could spread to other countries after Sweden confirmed the first case of infectious viral disease outside of Africa.

Sweden early Thursday reported the first case of the more contagious variant of mpox outside of Africa, just a day after the WHO declared the infectious viral disease a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern."

"As we noted earlier, it was only a matter of time before mpox clade I – which appears to be more severe than clade II - was detected in other @WHO Regions, given our interconnected world," Hans Kluge warned on X.

Recalling the mpox case that Swedish authorities confirmed, he said the infected person is being treated for symptoms and that standard public health measures, including patient isolation and contact tracing, are being implemented.

"Once again, WHO/Europe urges all 53 of our Member States across Europe and Central Asia to enhance surveillance to detect mpox, issue sound public health advice, and strengthen access to vaccines and antivirals," Kluge added.

Since the beginning of 2024, over a dozen African countries have reported the disease, which is transmitted through close contact, with the Democratic Republic of Congo accounting for more than 90% of reported cases.

According to the WHO, mpox causes rashes and flu-like symptoms.