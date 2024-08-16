Who is retired Brigadier Naeem Fakhar?

ISLAMABAD - It is being believed by many that retired Brigadier Naeem Fakhar and retired Brigadier Ghaffar have been taken into custody by the military in connection with court martial proceedings against former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed. Kunwar Moeez Khan, the owner of the Top City housing scheme, in its petition filed before the Supreme Court had named both these officials besides Gen Hameed alleging them for orchestrating a raid at the offices of his business and residence in 2017.

Brigadier Fakhar had been serving as officer commanding (OC) in the ISI at that time and looking after the local matters of the twin cities while Brigadier Ghaffar was posted as deputy director general (projects) of the agency.

Brigadier Fakhar was once considered a right-hand man and trustworthy aide of Gen Hameed when he was heading the counter intelligence wing of the ISI and later became director general of the agency following his promotion as Lt Gen.

At least two official sources have confirmed that Brigadier Fakhar was a frequent visitor of district Chakwal during the posting of Gen Hameed as DG ISI and used to have frequent interactions with the local administration on behalf of his boss to sort out different issues with it. Chakwal is the home town of both Gen Hameed and Brigadier Fakhar.

Gen Hameed had also once unofficially appointed him a focal person to establish a recreational park in the Dhudial area of Chakwal, a neighborhood close to the village of former ISI chief. The park was established with the donation of the country’s largest construction firm on the request of then DG ISI.

After the ouster of Gen Hameed as DG ISI, Brigadier Fakhar was transferred to Azad Jammu & Kashmir by his bosses and it is being assumed that he played an important role in installing Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Sardar Tanveer Ilyas as prime minister of the region.

Kunwar Moeez in his petition had accused the Pakistan Rangers and officials of ISI for raiding the offices of Top City and his residence and taking away valuables, including money and ornaments in connection with a purported terrorism case.

He alleged that Brigadier Fakhar and Brigadier Ghaffar allegedly forced him to pay Rs 40 million rupees in cash and “sponsor a private AAP TV network for a few months”.