Yasir Sultan disappointed over unfulfilled government promises

, Pakistan's national javelin champion, has publicly expressed his frustration with the government's failure to deliver on promises made following his bronze medal win at the Asian Athletics Championship in June 2023.

At a press conference in Lahore, Sultan acknowledged the achievements of fellow athlete Arshad Nadeem, whose international success has been a source of national pride. "I am proud that Arshad Nadeem has made the country's name known worldwide. His achievements are a source of inspiration for all of us," Sultan said.

Despite his own triumph, Sultan revealed that he has not yet received the promised Rs5 million reward from Prime Minister Shehbaz for his bronze medal. "The prime minister had announced Rs5 million as a reward, but I have not received the money yet," he lamented. Sultan further explained that his repeated attempts to follow up with the authorities have yielded no response.

In addition to the financial disappointment, Sultan expressed regret over the lack of support and competitive opportunities for him. "It is a pity that I have not been given any competitions to participate in," he noted, feeling sidelined despite his national standing and accomplishments.

Sultan also disclosed that he has received offers to represent other countries in javelin competitions. He called on the government and sports authorities to honor their promises and provide the necessary support to help athletes like him continue to represent Pakistan on the global stage.

Sultan earned his bronze medal with a throw of 79.93 meters at the Asian Athletics Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, making it Pakistan's first and only medal at the event. The gold went to Japan's Roderick Genki Dean with a throw of 83.15 meters, while India's DP Manu claimed silver with 81.01 meters. This medal marked Pakistan's first podium finish in the championship since 1991.