You Will Go A Long Way

Happy 77th birthday, Pakistan! As the saying goes, “you have come a long way, baby.” Admittedly, the journey may have taken a turn for the worse over the past decade or so, and perhaps we are at one of the lowest points in our history. However, I am full of realistic hope and confidence that if we focus and act with deliberation and sincerity of purpose, Pakistan will be a powerhouse on the world stage in ten years.

Let us make the winning of the Gold Medal by Arshad Nadeem a starting point. Like present-day Pakistan, he had very few financial resources, belonged to a large yet poor family, had no substantial supporters, and precious few sponsors. The similarities between Arshad’s situation and that of Pakistan today are uncanny. Despite these shortfalls, he worked with passion and faith, never looked back, and eventually shattered world records to secure an Olympic Gold Medal—a Gold for Pakistan after 40 years. Is he a microcosm of the emerging Pakistan? Absolutely. I am certain that we can accomplish as a nation what Arshad achieved as an individual.

Another facet where Arshad has shown Pakistan a new direction is in his show of camaraderie and graciousness towards his main competitor, Neeraj Chopra of India. Their mutual congratulations and embrace are without equal. Not just they, but their respective mothers have each said that their son’s competitor is like their own child. God bless you all, the players and their mothers! If Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh can form a workable union and follow the example of these two athletes and their mothers, the subcontinent could become the largest trading bloc in the world by 2035 when Pakistan’s population will reach 300 million, India’s 1.6 billion, and Bangladesh’s nearly 200 million. Combined, the three will have a population of 2.1 billion from the global total of 8.9 billion. That would make the three nations almost a quarter of the world’s population, with unfathomable economic potential.

Speaking of Bangladesh, I spent almost 12 years there and have a fairly good sense of the country. My work concentrated on the development of 16 business sectors, giving me the opportunity to engage with the poorest people, the self-employed, small enterprises, the bureaucracy, and the political elite. Our work contributed substantially to Bangladesh’s economic growth, so it is with mixed emotions that I see the turmoil engulfing the country. Given my background, people have asked me to offer my thoughts on the latest developments in Bangladesh. I have refrained from commenting because I don’t want to inadvertently hurt anyone while they are down, but here are my two cents vis-à-vis lessons for Pakistan. First, tyranny can never last long. Sheikh Hasina ruled increasingly undemocratically for 15 years, and to me, the surprise is not that the revolution happened, but why it took so long. Bangladeshis have a low tolerance for undemocratic rule and can be quick to political passion. Belated as it may be, the revolution was foreseeable and bound to happen. Kudos to the students and people of Bangladesh. Given our youth bulge, we need to be mindful ourselves. Further to this point, another lesson from the Bangladesh example is that aged leaderships around the world do not understand the mindset of Gen Z. As shown in the recent turmoil in Bangladesh and elections in Pakistan, Thailand, the UK, France, and other countries, they have a short fuse for dictatorial, nepotistic, and dynastic rulers. Plus, they rightfully feel that older generations have failed them, and they want to take control of their destinies. Leaders need to be aware of the power behind this mindset and take action to provide them with opportunities, lest they fall victim to similar revolutions. Finally, and perhaps critically for Pakistan, since 1971, Bangladesh has had a pro-India, anti-Pakistan bias. This revolution is the first time in Bangladesh’s history that its people have realised that India may not be in their best interest and have turned against it. I don’t expect them to become pro-Pakistan necessarily, but an open-eyed and neutral Bangladesh is good for the region and good for Pakistan. We should, in turn, reach out and support them, just as the mothers of Nadeem and Chopra have voiced support for each other’s sons. The current situation could lead to a bright partnership for the future of South Asia.

Pakistan has limitless potential. By 2035, we will be the 4th largest country in the world. We are and will remain among the top six military powers. Our economy will be among the top 20 in GDP-PPP terms, and yes, we are and will remain one of the nine nuclear powers. The average of these rankings will place us in the top 5 percent of the nations of the world. However, we need to work towards economic self-sufficiency, and I see hope on that front. We have military leadership that wants to let the political process continue with minimal interference. Concurrently, new political thought and parties (e.g., Awaam Pakistan) are emerging, led by educated and decent leaders who are focusing on drawing up implementable strategies and roadmaps to fix the nation’s systems and structures. I am also hopeful that Pakistan can add USD 100 billion to its GDP by 2035 by establishing new sectors (grassroots agro-processing, Gandhara-based tourism, youth employment in new initiatives, engagement of women in the workforce, etc.) on which I have written a separate article.

Let us not focus on where we are. Let us look ahead like Arshad Nadeem and toil, work, and dedicate ourselves to a single cause: to make Pakistan a powerhouse of the world by 2035. Happy Birthday, Pakistan. You will go a long way, Motherland!

Imran Shauket

The writer is a former Senior Advisor to the Government and a sector development specialist. He is also a farmer and food processing practitioner.