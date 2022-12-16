Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - DPO Amad Nawaz Shah on Thursday suspended an Assis­tant Sub Inspector (ASI) and sent two traffic police officials to police lines after a video viral surfaced on the internet show­ing them taking bribe from peo­ple at Khangarh bypass in the suburbs of Muzaffargarh city.

Taking notice of the video, DPO ordered an inquiry against traffic police ASI Majeed and constable Zawar Shah and sent them to police lines. Further action would be taken in light of the inquiry report, official sources said.

In another case, the district police chief suspended a sub-inspector Javed on allegations of corruption. DSP Sadar circle would conduct an inquiry for fur­ther action, a police spokesman said. DPO Ahmad Nawaz Shah said that process of account­ability was being strengthened so that complainants get speedy justice without extending any monetary benefits to the police.

TWO KILLED, THREE INJURED IN ROAD MISHAPS

Two motorcyclists were killed while another three peo­ple sustained injuries during a track-motorcycle collision near Muradabad at Jhang Road on Thursday evening. Rescue 1122 sources said that initially, they got the information about one death and four injuries in the accident but eyewitnesses confirmed on the spot that two motorcyclists were killed and another three people wounded in the accident.