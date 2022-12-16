BAHAWALPUR - The three-day international conference on tourism, entrepreneurship and business research, organized by the Institute of Business, Management and Administrative Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), was started at Baghdad-ul-Jeed Campus here Thursday. As many as 18 key speakers from UAE, Oman, France, Thailand and Pakistani universities are participating in the conference. In the opening session, Vice Chancellor, Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that the participation of national and international delegates in the conference on tourism and entrepreneurship and business research was appreciable. The purpose of the conference is to examine the challenges and opportunities in light and dark aspects of the Covid-19 outbreak from which business experts will focus on new research issues in tourism and business, he said. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he said that the new trends were seen at all levels all over the world, especially due to the lockdown, business affairs were badly affected. Meanwhile, the tourism industry around the world was also affected.
