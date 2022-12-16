Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The three-day in­ternational conference on tourism, entrepreneurship and business research, or­ganized by the Institute of Business, Management and Administrative Scienc­es, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), was started at Baghdad-ul-Jeed Campus here Thursday. As many as 18 key speakers from UAE, Oman, France, Thailand and Pakistani universities are partici­pating in the conference. In the opening session, Vice Chancellor, Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mah­boob said that the par­ticipation of national and international delegates in the conference on tourism and entrepreneurship and business research was ap­preciable. The purpose of the conference is to exam­ine the challenges and op­portunities in light and dark aspects of the Covid-19 out­break from which business experts will focus on new research issues in tourism and business, he said. Dur­ing the Covid-19 pandemic, he said that the new trends were seen at all levels all over the world, especially due to the lockdown, busi­ness affairs were badly af­fected. Meanwhile, the tour­ism industry around the world was also affected.