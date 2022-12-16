Share:

Morocco’s exit from the FIFA football World Cup in the semi-final on Tuesday dashed the hopes of African, Arab and Muslim supporters across the world of a dramatic upset. Morocco is the first Arab or African state to reach the semi-final in the highest stage of world football and as a result, there was raucous support charging them on. But ultimately, world champions France triumphed and paved the way for an opportunity to win the world cup in two consecutive editions of the tournament.

But apart from the important takeaways to understand about Morocco’s footballing setup that led the team this far, there is an important conversation to be had on narratives and the framing of the world cup, which was held in Qatar. There has been a lot of censure in international media outlets regarding rights abuses and the financial corruption that paved the way for the tournament to be held in Qatar, but once the football started taking place, all of this took a backseat due to the attention on the matches themselves.

But while media outlets tended to shift their focus away from politics and focus on the sport, the fans and the players themselves consistently reminded the global community that the Palestinian struggle still garners support from millions across the world. From Arab players holding up the flag when they scored to seeing Palestinian colours in the crowd in so many matches at the world cup, it was clear that the Palestine cause and the brutal occupation of Israel is something that the Arab, Muslim and African people truly care about. There were several videos on social media of fans from across the world including countries such as England refusing to speak to Israeli journalists or chanting ‘free Palestine’ live on air.

Regardless of whether global leaders skirt the issue, or which states turn towards rapprochement for Israel at the expense of the Palestinian cause, it is clear that the public is now more aware than ever of the siege in place by Israel. It is hoped that public attention on this results in some pressure on the international community to get Israel to stand down and stop the brutal repression.