LAHORE- Mr. Adnan Ahsan Khan, President of Punjab Cycling Association, has returned from Kathmandu, Nepal after completing UCI MTB commissaries course. Adnan Khan was recommended by Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) for this competitive course and thus became the first Pakistani to achieve the said qualification. MTB has a huge scope in the cycling world while Pakistan is blessed with unlimited scenic trails for different classifications. On this occasion, PCF President Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that Adnan Khan’s expertise should be utilized to bring sports tourism to Pakistan, which will help the economy and cycling sports in the region. PCF Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair congratulated Adnan Khan, saying, after completing this course, there are commissaries of three levels of cycling, road, track and MTB in Pakistan, which is an important milestone in the history of Pakistan cycling and he has made all the cycling community proud after the completion of the said course.