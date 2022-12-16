Share:

Balochistan is included in the world’s five major reserves of gold and copper. It also has the world’s major oil and gas reserves. Balochistan is also strategically significant, but unfortunately, is the most underdeveloped province of Pakistan. And within the province, Dera Bugti is one of the most underdeveloped areas. It produces Gas which known as “Sui Gas” but Balochistan does not have any kind of facilities.

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) started in 2004 with a hypothesis that if you are not even prepared for an emergency do not expect a miracle in case of a Disaster. Rescue 1122 has now developed into the largest humanitarian service of Pakistan with strong infrastructure in all Districts of Punjab and is also providing assistance & training to the staff of other provinces. Rescue 1122 has been able to gain trust of people by rescuing millions of victims of emergencies through its emergency ambulance, rescue & fire services while maintaining its average response time of 7 minutes and standards in all 36 Districts & Tehsil of Punjab. I sincerely hope that the Rescuers maintain the standards of the Service and continue to gain respect & blessings of the public by maintaining a courteous professional approach.

However, Balochistan cannot reap the benefits of this facility as well. In a briefing by the Director General Rescue 1122 Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer about its performance, Malik said that the launch of Rescue 1122 in Balochistan aims at reducing the loss of lives and property by providing timely and immediate relief and rescue during natural disasters.

NASIR ALIM,

Khuzdar.