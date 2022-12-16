Share:

LARKANAA - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Larkana on Thursday announced the result of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-I (Class-XI) annual examinations, Pre-Medical and Pre-Engineering Groups. The BISE Larkana covers Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kandhkot, Kashmore and Jacobabad districts and two talukas of Dadu District i.e Taluka Khairpur Nathan Shah and Taluka Maher. According to the statistical data issued by the Controller BISE Larkana Fakuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro, out of which 26361 (boys and girls) registered candidates, 26051 candidates (15342 boys and 10709 girls) appeared in the annual examinations-2022 in Pre-Medical Group. Out of them, 21829 boys and girls students are declared passed in six papers, 1934 candidates in five papers, 505 in four papers, 768 in three papers, 88 in two papers, 124 boys and girls students in one paper, 577 candidates were failed in all papers. While, the result of 536 candidates has been withheld on various grounds. The result Gazette added that in Pre-Engineering Group, 10715 candidates (boys and girls) were registered from six districts i.e Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Kandhkot and two talukas included Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar of Dadu district, out of which 110563 appeared in the annual examinations-2022.