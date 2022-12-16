Share:

QUETTA - Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Naeem AKhtar Afghan has condemned the culture of unnecessary ad­journments and strikes in strong terms.

“It takes two years to com­plete the case that could oth­erwise be completed in 30 days,” he said while address­ing a ceremony held in honour of the judges of the Supreme Court and High Court here at the High Court Bar Room on Thursday.

Judges of the Supreme Court, High Court, office bearers of the bar association and bar coun­cil, and lawyers in large num­ber attended the ceremony.

The Chief Justice Balochistan High Court said the prevailing culture of strikes and unnec­essary adjournments in courts has badly affected the process of delivering speedy justice to the plaintiff.

“By law, I am responsible for every nook and corner of the judicial system,” he said and deplored that on account of unnecessary strikes and agita­tion, the majority of the cases in the civil and criminal courts are facing unwanted pendency.

He urged the lawyers com­munity to opt for the token strike and other options for their demands and token of protest so that petitioners could get speedy justice.

“Lawyers must prepare case before they appear before the honourable bench,” he said, adding that the best prepara­tions of the lawyer help judg­es make a fair judgment that fi­nally benefits the petitioner.

“It is not the politics, but the performance that makes the credential of any legal practi­tioner,” Chief Justice Baloch­istan High Court remarked.

He called upon legal practi­tioners to follow values and honesty as required by this profession.