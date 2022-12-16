Share:

LAHORE - CM Complaints Cell South Punjab Vice Chairman Ali Awan called on Punjab Forest Minister Syed Abbas Ali Shah on Thurs­day and discussed public problems and their so­lution with him. The meeting between the two turned into an open court due to the complain­ants, lodged in the forest minister’s office. They listened to problems of people, who had come for the meeting, and issued orders for their solution.

Talking to people, the forest minister said that it was not necessary to sit in the assemblies to serve people. They would continue to serve masses while in the government or without it.