ISLAMABAD - A judicial magistrate on Thursday ex­tended the judicial remand of PTI’s leader Azam Khan Swa­ti for 14-day in controversial tweet case. The court of Judi­cial Magistrate Shabbir Bhat­ti also served notice to the in­vestigation officer (IO) for not presenting the case challan into the matter. The court said that it would order to stop the salary of IO if he again failed to submit the case challan. The court marked the attendance of Swati through video link. Swati’s lawyer Dr Baber Awan argued that who could have a threat in matter of the said tweet and prayed the court to grant his client post-arrest bail. The court, however, ex­tended the judicial remand of Swati. A first information report (FIR) had been regis­tered against Azam Khan Swa­ti by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over his contro­versial tweet with regard to the state institutions.