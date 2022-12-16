Share:

ISLAMABAD - A local court on Thursday admitted the petition of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) pertaining to Toshakhana scam and subsequent initiation of criminal proceedings against Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, while summoning the latter in a personal capac­ity on January 9.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal announced the reserved verdict on the maintain­ability of the ECP’s petition. The decision was re­served on the last hearing by the judge after listen­ing to arguments from the ECP lawyer.

The petition was filed by District Election Com­missioner Islamabad seeking criminal proceed­ings against PTI’s head over allegedly hiding Toshakhana gifts’ details in documents submitted to the commission.

The petitioner had stated that PTI chief didn't want to "public the gifts' details". The former prime minister had received "foreign gifts worth Rs142 million during his tenure".