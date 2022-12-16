Share:

Islamabad-CPO Operations Sohail Zafar Chattha on Thursday said that the welfare of police officials is among top priority of Islamabad police.

“If any cop has any issue, the doors of my offices for the subordinates are opened round the clock,” he said. CPO Operations expressed these views while handing over keys of new motorbikes to the policemen whose bikes were damaged or torched during the law and order protest demos in the capital.

CPO Operations further said that, all the issues of cops of Islamabad police would be resolved on priority basis. He said that he directed his staff to immediately bring into his notice any issue or problem reported by the subordinates.

“Police are fully buckled up to serve the public as it is our duty,” he said. CPO directed the SHOs to pay respect to the citizens visiting police stations and to solve their complaints immediately. “All cops of Islamabad Capital Police are like my own children and they should approach me directly,” he said.

CPO Operations reviews crime situation in capital

Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, CPO (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chattha chaired a crime meeting to review the crime situation in the capital here on Thursday.

SSP (Operations) Malik Jameel Zafar, all DPOs, SDPOs and SHOs attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed the overall crime situation in the capital.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPO Ops warned the officers that no laxity towards safety and security of the citizens would be tolerated and strict disciplinary action would be initiated against them.

He further directed all officers to arrest the offenders involved in heinous crimes, vehicle and motorbike lifters especially murder cases adding that the ratio of challan of the cases and recoveries should be increased.

The CPO Ops asked police officials to accomplish all their responsibilities in a professional manner. He also directed the officials concerned to submit challans in the cases that had been pending since years and also submit a report in this regard to his office. He asked the officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy for prevention of crimes and elimination of drugs.

The campaign against beggars should be accelerated; especially their facilitators should be identified and arrested. The CPO Ops said that the DPOs, SDPOs, SHOs and investigation officers must remain in touch with the complainant and apprise them about progress in the case so that public trust in police could be raised.

He strictly directed the officers concerned to make patrolling more efficient and effective in their respective areas and check suspected and without number plates motorbikes.