BAJAUR - District Police Officer (DPO) Shaukat Ali expressed grave concerns about the increase in drug trafficking, robberies, and other street crimes in the district and instructed the top police authorities to make every effort to apprehend anyone involved in such criminal activity by December 30.
According to a statement released by the DPO’s office on Thursday, the District Police Chief gave the orders during a grand police meeting, ‘Police Darbar’ at the PS Civil Colony Khar. Numerous senior police officials, including circle DSP Abdul Sattar, Nimatullah, and Habibullah, were also present at the gathering intended to assess the performance of the local police and to take concrete action against the criminal and anti-social elements in the neighbourhood.
Mr Shaukat Ali, who has recently assumed the charge of the DPO, on the occasion said that there is a great contribution of local police in the restoration of peace and stability in the district despite almost all its personnel being incorporated from former Bajaur Levies and Khasadar forces and having no proper experience and capabilities like rest of the country. It said that about 80 police personnel (mostly of former Bajaur Levies and Khasadar forces) had died in the line duties for which the whole nation was proud of them.
However, the statement said the DPO has expressed displeasure over the growing incidents of drug trafficking, robberies, mobile phone snatching, and street and anti-social related incidents in the district. The police head, according to the statement has also shown dissatisfaction over the non-arrest of proclaimed offenders and the increase of interest-based business in the district.
It said that the DPO has ordered the senior police officials to bring all the anti-social elements to justice by December 30 at all cost to get the district free from all sorts of crimes.
The police officer, the statement said has also asked those involved in illegal interest-based business to end their activities by Dec 30 or be ready for strict legal actions.