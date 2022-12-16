Share:

BAJAUR - District Police Officer (DPO) Shaukat Ali ex­pressed grave concerns about the increase in drug trafficking, robberies, and other street crimes in the district and instructed the top police authorities to make every effort to ap­prehend anyone involved in such criminal activity by December 30.

According to a statement released by the DPO’s office on Thursday, the District Police Chief gave the orders during a grand police meeting, ‘Police Darbar’ at the PS Civil Colony Khar. Numerous senior police officials, includ­ing circle DSP Abdul Sattar, Nimatullah, and Habibullah, were also present at the gathering intended to assess the performance of the lo­cal police and to take concrete action against the criminal and anti-social elements in the neighbourhood.

Mr Shaukat Ali, who has recently assumed the charge of the DPO, on the occasion said that there is a great contribution of local po­lice in the restoration of peace and stability in the district despite almost all its person­nel being incorporated from former Bajaur Levies and Khasadar forces and having no proper experience and capabilities like rest of the country. It said that about 80 police personnel (mostly of former Bajaur Lev­ies and Khasadar forces) had died in the line duties for which the whole nation was proud of them.

However, the statement said the DPO has expressed displeasure over the growing in­cidents of drug trafficking, robberies, mo­bile phone snatching, and street and an­ti-social related incidents in the district. The police head, according to the state­ment has also shown dissatisfaction over the non-arrest of proclaimed offenders and the increase of interest-based business in the district.

It said that the DPO has ordered the senior police officials to bring all the anti-social ele­ments to justice by December 30 at all cost to get the district free from all sorts of crimes.

The police officer, the statement said has also asked those involved in illegal inter­est-based business to end their activities by Dec 30 or be ready for strict legal actions.