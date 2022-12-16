Share:

LAHORE-Ch Rahmat Ali Memorial Trust (CRAMT) Girls High School Lahore celebrated its Annual Sports Day 2022 on Thursday amidst great mirth, verve and camaraderie.

The honorable guests gracing the event were former hockey Olympian Shehbaz Ahmed Senior, Pakistan women cricket team all-rounder Aliya Riaz and Irfan Ullah Khan. President of the Trust Dr. Syed Usman Wasti, General Secretary Khalid Mahmood Rasool, Trustee Dr. Farooq Ahmed, DDO Social Welfare Misbah Khalid also participated in this event besides a large number of parents.

More than 600 hundreds of students between the ages of 5 and 16 participated in the spectacular event that began with an impressive march past followed by 30, 50 and 100 meter races, relay race, sack race, three-legged race, egg spoon race, long jump, javelin throw and shot put. Furthermore, the audience was enthralled by the energetic performances of young cheerleaders and gymnasts.

Hockey legend Shahbaz Senior paid tribute to the students for their preparation and excellent display of skills.

Aliya Riaz appreciated the sports quality, performance and exemplary discipline of the students. At the end, the Board of Trustees along with the chief guest distributed prizes among the students.