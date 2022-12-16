Share:

LAHORE - Additional IG CTD Punjab Imran Mahmood said in a video announcement on Thursday that ter­rorists involved in the Johar Town blast had been apprehended by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD). A case about the Johar Town blast was registered and investigated by the CTD Punjab “and I thank Punjab Chief Min­ister Chaurdhry Parvez Elahi and the provincial government for their determined support at every step,” he said and added that the CM took personal interest in the case.

“Irrefutable evidence of India’s direct in­volvement in the Johar Town blast have been found. The agents of India and the Indian intel­ligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), are fully involved in it,” the additional IG CTD Punjab added.

TERRORIST INVOLVED IN RAWALPINDI SUICIDE BLAST ARRESTED

December 15 )A terrorist involved in the martyrdom of 36 innocent people during the Rawalpindi suicide blast was arrested. Accord­ing to the spokesman, the Counter Terror­ism Department Punjab (CTD) foiled the terror plan in Rawalpindi and arrested an alleged ter­rorist ý most wanted by the police in Rawalpin­di blast. He said that the CTD Punjab received information from confidential sources that the accused wanted to target specific targets through terrorist activities in different areas of Rawalpindi/Islamabad, on which CTD Punjab took immediate action and arrested the alleged terrorist on the spot with explosives, four deto­nators and safety fuses. According to the pre­liminary investigation, the arrested alleged ter­rorist Akmal belongs to a banned organization and he was the facilitator in the suicide attack outside the National Bank Shalimar Plaza area of Civil Line Police Station Rawalpindi in 2009, he said and added that a total 36 people were killed and 52 were injured in that attack. The spokesman added that two of the accused’s ac­complices were convicted by the court and are still in jail, while the accused fled abroad after the incident. The CTD Rawalpindi has regis­tered a case under the provisions of terrorism against the arrested accused and started fur­ther investigation, he said.