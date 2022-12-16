LAHORE - Additional IG CTD Punjab Imran Mahmood said in a video announcement on Thursday that terrorists involved in the Johar Town blast had been apprehended by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD). A case about the Johar Town blast was registered and investigated by the CTD Punjab “and I thank Punjab Chief Minister Chaurdhry Parvez Elahi and the provincial government for their determined support at every step,” he said and added that the CM took personal interest in the case.
“Irrefutable evidence of India’s direct involvement in the Johar Town blast have been found. The agents of India and the Indian intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), are fully involved in it,” the additional IG CTD Punjab added.
TERRORIST INVOLVED IN RAWALPINDI SUICIDE BLAST ARRESTED
December 15 )A terrorist involved in the martyrdom of 36 innocent people during the Rawalpindi suicide blast was arrested. According to the spokesman, the Counter Terrorism Department Punjab (CTD) foiled the terror plan in Rawalpindi and arrested an alleged terrorist ý most wanted by the police in Rawalpindi blast. He said that the CTD Punjab received information from confidential sources that the accused wanted to target specific targets through terrorist activities in different areas of Rawalpindi/Islamabad, on which CTD Punjab took immediate action and arrested the alleged terrorist on the spot with explosives, four detonators and safety fuses. According to the preliminary investigation, the arrested alleged terrorist Akmal belongs to a banned organization and he was the facilitator in the suicide attack outside the National Bank Shalimar Plaza area of Civil Line Police Station Rawalpindi in 2009, he said and added that a total 36 people were killed and 52 were injured in that attack. The spokesman added that two of the accused’s accomplices were convicted by the court and are still in jail, while the accused fled abroad after the incident. The CTD Rawalpindi has registered a case under the provisions of terrorism against the arrested accused and started further investigation, he said.