Rawalpindi-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Shohaib Ali sought a report from District Officer (DO) Elementary Education about the dilapidated building of Government Primary School, Band, Tehsil Kahuta, informed sources on Thursday.

DO Elementary Education also paid a visit to Band and inspected the school building that had developed cracks, posing a threat to the lives of students and staff members, sources said. They said that the DO briefed DC that the renovation work of damaged classrooms and new classrooms would be completed by the end of July 2023.

They added that Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Murtaza also ensured DC Rawalpindi that he would make efforts to renovate the ruined building of education institution in Kahuta.

It may be noted that dozens of students are being forced by the administration to attend classes under an open sky due to shortage of classrooms and damaged building in such chilly weather.

Interestingly, the then MPA Raja Muhammad Ali, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, had managed to allocate Rs 2.3 million for construction of two classrooms in the school building in 2017.

However, the rooms could not be built later. At present, a total of 86 students (male and female) are enrolled with the school, whereas, only three classrooms are functional to house the students.

The residents of the area, during an interaction with The Nation had said that the building of school was fully damaged and the chances of collapse had increased manifold.