MARDAN - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Elementa­ry & Secondary Education (E&SE) department has transferred DEO (female) Mardan and directed her to report to the directorate, sources told The Nation.

Sources added that due to the political interference in the fe­male education department the DEO (female) Abida Parveen wrote a grievances letter on 14th December 2022 to the Director of Elementary and Secondary Ed­ucation.

According to additional sourc­es, the female office claimed in the letter that public represent­atives’ assistants were pressur­ing the undersigned to make improper decisions regarding teacher transfers and appoint­ments, as well as Class IV and other official matters, which prevented the undersigned from carrying out her duties effective­ly and sought a way to make offi­cial affairs public.

Sources added that on 15 De­cember the E&SE Department issued a notification for trans­ferring Abida Parveen, (MC BS 19), DEO (female) Mardan to report to the Directorate Of El­ementary & Secondary Edu­cation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with immediate effect, in the best public interest.

Sources added that due to po­litical interference the DEO (fe­male) post remained vacant for several months in the past and no one was ready for this post. How­ever, sources added that after the passage of several months the de­partment on 15th July 2022 ap­pointed Abida Parveen as DEO fe­male Mardan. Sources added that Abida Parveen served as a DEO female for six months.