MARDAN - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Elementary & Secondary Education (E&SE) department has transferred DEO (female) Mardan and directed her to report to the directorate, sources told The Nation.
Sources added that due to the political interference in the female education department the DEO (female) Abida Parveen wrote a grievances letter on 14th December 2022 to the Director of Elementary and Secondary Education.
According to additional sources, the female office claimed in the letter that public representatives’ assistants were pressuring the undersigned to make improper decisions regarding teacher transfers and appointments, as well as Class IV and other official matters, which prevented the undersigned from carrying out her duties effectively and sought a way to make official affairs public.
Sources added that on 15 December the E&SE Department issued a notification for transferring Abida Parveen, (MC BS 19), DEO (female) Mardan to report to the Directorate Of Elementary & Secondary Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with immediate effect, in the best public interest.
Sources added that due to political interference the DEO (female) post remained vacant for several months in the past and no one was ready for this post. However, sources added that after the passage of several months the department on 15th July 2022 appointed Abida Parveen as DEO female Mardan. Sources added that Abida Parveen served as a DEO female for six months.