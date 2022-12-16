Share:

CHITRAL - In light of the in­structions of Regional Police Officer Malakand, District Police Officer Lower Chitral Nasir Me­hmood has continued the awareness campaign re­garding traffic rules along with implementation.

For drivers travelling to Peshawar, awareness of traffic rules, especial­ly during winter driving, about taking precautions and using snow chains. The traffic police con­ducted awareness cam­paigns at various trans­port stands and check posts to prevent traffic accidents as accidents result in the loss of pre­cious lives and financial losses.

According to the DPO, awareness of traffic rules is important to avoid the loss of precious lives. He said that awareness is the first step to avoiding accidents on the roads.