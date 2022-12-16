CHITRAL - In light of the instructions of Regional Police Officer Malakand, District Police Officer Lower Chitral Nasir Mehmood has continued the awareness campaign regarding traffic rules along with implementation.
For drivers travelling to Peshawar, awareness of traffic rules, especially during winter driving, about taking precautions and using snow chains. The traffic police conducted awareness campaigns at various transport stands and check posts to prevent traffic accidents as accidents result in the loss of precious lives and financial losses.
According to the DPO, awareness of traffic rules is important to avoid the loss of precious lives. He said that awareness is the first step to avoiding accidents on the roads.