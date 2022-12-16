Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the country is faced with an economic crisis and an early general elections are not in the interest of the nation.

During a meeting with Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh leader Senator Nihal Hashmi-led delegation at the Governor’s house here on Thursday, he said a large part of the country had been affected by the flood disasters and the pro­cess of rehabilitation of the flood victims was still under way.

The delegation comprised Head PML-N Social Media team Sindh, Khurram Bhatti, Azam Baig and Afsar Ali Khan and dis­cussed various issues including current economic and political situation in the country.

“We should play our role to bring political and economic stability in the country,” he said, adding that Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif and his team were working day and night to bring economic stability in the country.

The governor said all coali­tion parties under the leader­ship of Prime Minister Muham­mad Shehbaz Sharif had agreed that a strong and stable Paki­stan was the top priority.

He said the PML-N laid a net­work of motorways in the coun­try during its previous tenures, beside taking exemplary steps in the field of education and health. In the meeting, Senator Nihal Hashmi said Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif had won hearts of people of Sindh by laying the foundation stone of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motor­way. He said that the efforts of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his experienced team to get the country out of the economic cri­sis were commendable.

SMBR REVIEWS DEVELOPMENT SCHEMES

Acting Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nav­eed Haider Shirazi reviewed ongoing development schemes of various districts during a meeting held in the committee room of the Board of Revenue here on Thursday.

Secretary Revenue Mehr Shafqatullah Mushtaq, Director Development Shiraz Ahmed, Deputy Secretary Colonies Nisar Sani and other officers were present. Deputy commis­sioners of various districts par­ticipated through video link.

Director Development Shiraz Ahmed briefed the SMBR about pace of development projects.

The SMBR issued instruc­tions to the officers concerned and said that the ongoing de­velopment schemes across the province should be completed as soon as possible and there should be no compromise on the quality of materials.