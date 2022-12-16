Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday accepted the major demand of sugar millers to allow about 100,000MT sugar export that might increase the commodity price in the country.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the ECC. The ECC considered and approved a summary of Ministry of National Food Security and Research regarding export of sugar during FY 2022-23 and allowed export of sugar up to 100,000 MT. It was further decided that the ECC shall review the situation on fortnightly basis. The PSMA committed that the existing price of sugar will not increase in domestic market at least till 31st January, 2023.

According to the report, by exporting 100,000 tons, the sugar millers can earn at least $53 million, or nearly Rs12 billion. Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has threatened that they will not start the new sugarcane crushing season until the export of 1 million tons is allowed. They are of the view that they would still have a surplus of 750,000 tons. On the other hand, the government was concerned that if sugar export was allowed, then prices would rise in the domestic market, which it could not afford at a time of growing political uncertainty.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Sugar Advisory Board (SAB) under the chair of Federal Minister National Food Security, Tariq Bashir Cheema has finally allowed the sugar industry to export up to half a million tons of sugar phase-wise. The SAB decided to export sugar, in the first phase, only 100,000 tons sugar will be exported. Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) had first asked the government to allow 1.5 million tons of sugar which was rejected by Cheema, later it was revised to 1.2 million tons but the quantity was also rejected. Keeping in view the present global sugar prices which are hovering around $527-536 per ton, the export of 500,000 tons of sugar will bring an estimated $266 million in much-needed foreign exchange for the country. The ECC also approved Technical Supplementary Grants of Rs. 7 million in favour of Ministry of Climate Change and Rs 743.57 million in favour of Ministry of Housing and Works for execution of its development schemes.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Coordinator to PM on Commerce & Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, Coordinator to PM on economy Bilal Azhar Kiyani, federal secretaries, senior officers and office bearers of PSMA attended the meeting.