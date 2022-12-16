Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister of Education and Culture Syed Sardar Shah, on Thursday, directed to resolve issues pertaining to joining and salary of newly recruited teachers at the earliest. The minister during a surprise visit to the Directorate General of HR and Training of School Education Department also instructed the concerned officers to complete the database on time so that the teachers do not face any difficulty. He reviewed the teachers’ dashboard and the steps taken in relation to the joining database and called for resolving immediately various complaints regarding the entry of joining data of newly recruited teachers. The minister said that pending cases of 2012 should be disposed of without further delay in the light of the decisions of the Supreme Court and the Sindh Cabinet while scrutiny of the 2012 cases of Mirpurkhas Division should also be completed. He was informed at the occasion that offers orders have been issued for 52,678 posts out of 57,852 vacant posts during the recruitment phase.