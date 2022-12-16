QUETTA - A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on energy efficiency conservation was signed between National Energy Efficiency Conservation Authority, Quetta Electric Supply and Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering and Management Sciences on Thursday.Senior officers of NEECA, QESCO and faculty members of BUITEMS were present on the occasion. Speaking at the MoU ceremony, Federal Minister of Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch said that the government was trying to take effective measures to deal with the energy crisis in Pakistan, especially in Balochistan.
The introduction of solar system would help to overcome the difficulties faced by the land owners and agriculture department of Balochistan, he maintained. He said that the purpose of the MoU with BUITEMS University was to conduct research using the skills of the students and to tackle the energy-related challenges. The minister said internships would also be offered to university students. Resolving the problems of Balochistan was the government’s top priority, he added.
Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor BUITEMS Engineer Ahmed Farooq Bazai said that effective measures needed to be taken to overcome the energy crisis. “The establishment of COMSATS University is a welcome move, it will help to raise the educational standard of the province,” he added.
MD NEECA Dr Sardar Moazzam, Chief Engineer QESCO Naeem Kakar also addressed the event. At the end of the ceremony, the MoU was signed by the three institutions. According to the key points of the MoU, providing technical expertise and capacity building in the specified areas, while providing institutional support and opportunities to the University to access funds for setting up accredited testing labs and energy efficiency to pro