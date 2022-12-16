Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Emergency Operations Centre Coordina­tor and head of the polio programme in Punjab Khizer Afzaal Chaudhry has called on the Lahore District Health Authority to focus on strength­ening polio campaign data. The EOC head was talking to participants of a meeting held in La­hore Deputy Commissioner office on Thursday to review performance of the district during the recently completed polio campaign. DC Muhammad Ali and district health au­thority officials also partic­ipated in the meeting. “In order to reach all children, target children of the dis­trict need to be reviewed and reset”, instructed the EOC Coordinator Khizer Afzaal. “Only au­thentic data can help the programme in dealing with challenges. Therefore, it is critical that data entered in system is authentic”, urged the coordinator. “Discrepancy in data as well as leniency in polio campaigns will not be toler­ated”, the polio programme head said making a loud and clear statement. During the meet­ing, Mr Khizer stressed on the district health authority officials to use the polio vaccine judi­ciously. In addition, he suggested, efforts should be made to ensure that Expanded Programme on Immunizaion is strengthened. DC Muham­mad Ali directed the district health officials to focus on training of polio workers. He called upon the Deputy District Health Officers to de­ploy competent teams for polio campaigns. The last polio SIAs was completed on completed on December 4 in nine districts including Lahore. The districts vaccinated 6.67 million children in the campaign.