Share:

The European Union agreed Thursday on a ninth round of sanctions against Russia.

The new sanctions include blacklisting around 200 individuals and entities and three banks and restrictions on mining investments in Russia.

Exports of dual-use goods to Russia will also be banned.

Ambassadors from the Committee of Permanent Representatives in the EU “agreed in principle on a sanctions package against Russia as part of the EU's ongoing support for Ukraine. The third Russia sanctions package negotiated under the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union should be confirmed via written procedure tomorrow,” Ambassador Edita Hrda, the Permanent Representative of the Czech Republic presiding over the Council of EU, said on Twitter.