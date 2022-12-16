Share:

Retired Lt Gen Faiz Hamid, the former spymaster, rejects speculations about stepping into politics or joining the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The response from the former director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) comes after he was spotted in a viral video attending a gathering of the PTI in his hometown of Chakwal, weeks after he retired from the service. In a viral clip, the former three-star general was invited to join mainstream politics by a local leader of the PTI while speaking at the event.

The speaker, identified as PTI Chakwal s vice-president Chaudhry Khursheed, can be heard praising the former military man for his services for the country.

However, Mr Hamid clarified to the media that he had no plans to join politics now or in the future. He had hung his boots from service days after the federal government appointed Gen Asim Munir as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chiamran Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

The former spymaster was among the contenders for the most coveted positions in the Pakistan Army.

On Dec 2, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved his early retirement application.