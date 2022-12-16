Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori attended the birthday celebrations of elephants namely Malka, and Sonia with the students of various schools at Safari Park here on Thursday.

Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman was also present on the occasion. Governor performed a cake cutting for the 16th birthday of Sonia and the 18th birthday of Malka and presented them with cake and fruits. He met with children present on the occasion and appreciated their love for animals.

While talking to media, Governor Sindh said these elephants are the main attraction for visitors, especially children. Efforts are underway to make Karachi the ‘city of lights’ once again, he added

Governor Sindh said the new administrator was very active and working day and night for the beautification of Karachi.

Tessori further said Karachi would have a fresh and new look within days as repair and maintenance of roads, roundabouts, and footpaths are being carried out on war footings. Thousands of saplings are also being planted on various roads of Karachi to give them a clean and green look, he added. He said that Alladin Park is being reconstructed on the direction of the Supreme Court and after completion, it would be given the name of Jinnah Park which would provide excellent recreational facilities to Karachiites. He told that more animals would be brought to Safari Park and this recreational facility would further be expanded and improved to attract more visitors.

Governor said he was very pleased to see the the happy faces of children. “We want to make everyone in Karachi happy like these children, and efforts are being made to realise this dream.”

Governor Sindh said he met with representatives of a company in Islamabad, who are willing to provide laptops to students for only 100 US dollars. This would help students in their higher education, he added.