Share:

LAHORE - Gov­ernor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman returned unsigned the Punjab Minis­ters Salaries, Allowances and Privileges (Amendment) (Re­peal) Bill 2022 to the Pun­jab Assembly for the second time in a row for reconsider­ation in the public interest. In a press release issued here on Thursday, the spokesperson said the Governor Punjab had earlier returned the bill with the observation that ‘imple­mentation of the Punjab Min­isters’ Salaries, Allowances and Privileges (Amendment ((Repeal)) Bill, 2022 will in­crease burden on the national exchequer.’ The governor had further observed that the bill, in question, will restore un­necessary privileges, includ­ing security squads of former chief ministers and ministers, which had been abolished, adding the proposed bill will waste taxpayers’ money on the perks that need to be dis­couraged.