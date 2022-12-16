Share:

Balochistan Government and Barrick Gold Corporation, after accepting ruling alliances’ demands on Thursday, reached $8bn landmark agreement.

According to Balochistan government, it was one of the biggest international investments in the history of Pakistan. After signing the agreement today, the fine of $6.5bn imposed on Pakistan by International Court has been reversed.

The Reko Diq agreement would be implemented immediately from December 16, 2022.

In addition to this, Balochistan government also mentioned that agreement was signed by Reko Diq Gold Corporation representative and federal and provincial government representatives.