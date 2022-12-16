ISLAMABAD - The federal government has summoned the joint session of Majlis-e-Shoora on December 20 to discuss current political scenario in the wake of PTI chairman Imran Khan’s threat to dissolve provincial assemblies of KP and Punjab, and to approach National Assembly speaker for verification of remaining resignations of PTI’s MNAs.
The ruling PML-N’s senior members, in collaboration with coalition partners, may also issue a joint policy statement after thoroughly discussing the current political scenario.
Political pundits viewed that PTI would also contemplate to participate in joint session for the verification of their resignations. PTI chairman Imran Khan announced to appear before the National Assembly speaker with his party’s lawmakers for the verification of their resignations. These en-masse resignations are pending for last seven months in National Assembly secretariat.
Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf rescheduled the joint session of Majlis-e-Shoora on December 20 at 3 pm.
According to a notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, the joint session had been rescheduled by the speaker in exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to Rule 4 of the Parliament (Joint Sittings) Rules, 1973.