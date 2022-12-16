Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has summoned the joint session of Majlis-e-Shoora on December 20 to dis­cuss current political scenario in the wake of PTI chairman Imran Khan’s threat to dissolve provin­cial assemblies of KP and Punjab, and to approach National Assembly speaker for verification of re­maining resignations of PTI’s MNAs.

The ruling PML-N’s senior members, in collab­oration with coalition partners, may also issue a joint policy statement after thoroughly discussing the current political scenario.

Political pundits viewed that PTI would also contemplate to participate in joint session for the verification of their resignations. PTI chairman Imran Khan announced to appear before the Na­tional Assembly speaker with his party’s lawmak­ers for the verification of their resignations. These en-masse resignations are pending for last seven months in National Assembly secretariat.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf rescheduled the joint session of Majlis-e-Shoora on December 20 at 3 pm.

According to a notification issued by the Nation­al Assembly Secretariat, the joint session had been rescheduled by the speaker in exercise of the pow­ers conferred by proviso to Rule 4 of the Parlia­ment (Joint Sittings) Rules, 1973.