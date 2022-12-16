Share:

KARACHI-The internet is a catalyst for globalisation as it has united the world. InformationtTechnology is changing the way we work, expanding our global knowledge base and bringing people and society closer together. However, the growing inappropriate uses among the youth is alarming.

This was stated by Ms Sadia Rashid, President Hamdard Foundation, at a monthly Hamdard Naunehal Assembly, on the topic: “Internet a need of an hour, but value your time” held at Bait-ul-Hikmah Auditorium, Madinat al-Hikmah. Renowned writer, poet and journalist, Fazil Jamili was invited as a chief guest.

Ms Sadia Rashid further said: “Because of the information technology, global knowledge, modern research and information are now easily accessible to everyone via a smartphone. These modern technological facilities have transformed our lifestyle, business matters. It is of utmost importance that younger generations should greatly benefit from the accessibility of global scientific knowledge to improve their knowledge and skills.”